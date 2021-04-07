Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

