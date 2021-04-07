Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.62. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

