Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

