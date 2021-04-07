Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 82,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

