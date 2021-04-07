Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $130.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,120.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.70 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.