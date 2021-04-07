Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $21.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.20 million and the highest is $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $321,638.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,052. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,876. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

