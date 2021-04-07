Zacks Investment Research Comments on Logiq, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Logiq in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Logiq stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

