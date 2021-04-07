Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of CALX opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.36 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after buying an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

