Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

