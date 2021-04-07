Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Hold

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should gain from active portfolio management.The company estimates investment income of $182 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholders value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SIGI opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

