Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

RNUGF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -23.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

