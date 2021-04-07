Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 25,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

