Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to “Hold”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

MGM opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 195.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $3,408,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

