Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Buy

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 700,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,214. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Beverage by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.