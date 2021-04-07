Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Reaches $49.80 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $49.80 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00631394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

