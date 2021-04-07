Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,210 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $182,924.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,044,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,381,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

