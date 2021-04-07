Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,210 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $182,924.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,044,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,381,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.
ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
