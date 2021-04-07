Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $506,823.30 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,579. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

