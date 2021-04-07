Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $161.63. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

