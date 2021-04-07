Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

ZION stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

