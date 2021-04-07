Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.95 Million

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $691.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $672.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $4,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.