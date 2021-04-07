Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $4,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

