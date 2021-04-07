Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Head to Head Contrast

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zogenix and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $3.65 million 301.13 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -5.06 ImmunoGen $82.27 million 19.45 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -11.44

ImmunoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Zogenix. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Zogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zogenix and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 1 5 0 2.83 ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57

Zogenix currently has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 195.39%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Zogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49% ImmunoGen -77.65% N/A -26.98%

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Zogenix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. Zogenix, Inc. has a collaboration with Tevard Biosciences for the research, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

