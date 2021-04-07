ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,755,769 shares of company stock valued at $255,223,773 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,490. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

