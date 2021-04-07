Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 203,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Apple by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,323,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $971,811,000 after buying an additional 969,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

