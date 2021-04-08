$0.05 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 699.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.