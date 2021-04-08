-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

SAVA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,995. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

