$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

