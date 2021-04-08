-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.