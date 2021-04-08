-$0.20 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ITMR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,669. The firm has a market cap of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

