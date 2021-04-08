$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

PBYI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,676. The company has a market cap of $378.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

