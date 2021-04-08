-$0.43 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NRIX opened at $33.62 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $386,747.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,618,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $23,383,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

