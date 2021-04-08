-$0.43 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NRIX opened at $33.62 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $386,747.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,618,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $23,383,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit