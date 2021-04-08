$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,740 shares of company stock worth $5,391,140 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

