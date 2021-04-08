-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.