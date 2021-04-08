$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Apr 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

CWH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camping World by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Camping World by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

