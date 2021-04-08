$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 19,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

