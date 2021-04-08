$11.50 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $11.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $11.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $73.82 million to $76.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

