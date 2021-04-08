$120.55 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $120.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the lowest is $116.60 million. Everi reported sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.08.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

