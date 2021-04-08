13,496 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.