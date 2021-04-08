$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 billion. HP posted sales of $12.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $61.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $64.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $63.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. HP has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $32.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HP by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after buying an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

