$153.25 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post sales of $153.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $155.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,006.48 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $153.65 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

