$154.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $154.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.34 million and the highest is $160.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $621.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR remained flat at $$40.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The RMR Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

