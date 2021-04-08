$155.28 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $155.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $181.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $646.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $678.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $678.78 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

