17,838 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

