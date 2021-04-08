$183.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $183.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.34 million and the highest is $200.65 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.