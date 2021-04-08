$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $19.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Athenex posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNX. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

ATNX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

