22,000 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

