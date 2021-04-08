2,600 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

