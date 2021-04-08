2,653 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,497,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 506,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.17. 223,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.