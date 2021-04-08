2,717 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

