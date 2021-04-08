2,934 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

